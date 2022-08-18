BATHURST artists had their say on the future of the arts when a town hall-style meeting was held in the city recently.
It was hosted by the Federal Government's Special Envoy for the Arts, MP Susan Templeman, who also had a look at Hill End artist Luke Sciberras' exhibition at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery while she was in town, describing it as "stunning".
The Macquarie MP's visit to Bathurst came as the new Federal Government consults with artists across Australia to develop a new National Cultural Policy that, it says, will "bring drive, direction and vision back to the arts industry".
"It is very important that regional voices are heard loud and clear in developing this national policy," Ms Templeman said.
"This meeting was one of many being held in every state and territory in Australia and locals brought valuable insight to the table.
"I thank the arts sector representatives who took part, who came from local government, not-for-profit organisations and small businesses, and Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
"They all play an important role in developing a culturally rich community.
"It was a particular treat to be able to see the stunning Luke Sciberras exhibition, and I congratulate the gallery on their efforts to stage the dual exhibition with Campbelltown Arts Centre.
"We'll be taking all that was shared back and using it to guide us in the next steps to develop this comprehensive roadmap that will ensure a diverse, vibrant and sustainable future for the industry."
The federal Special Envoy for the Arts' visit follows NSW Arts Minister Ben Franklin's visit to Bathurst in June to see the $4.6 million Central Tablelands Collections Facility, which is now close to completion on a block of land in South Bathurst.
Submissions on the National Cultural Policy can be made until August 22. For more information, visit the National Cultural Policy website.
