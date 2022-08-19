WITH the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium getting a facelift, three of its old backboards have found a new home.
The stadium was a recent recipient of the NSW Government's Regional Sport Facility Fund, in which has seen over $400,000 worth of improvements to the stadium over the past 18 months.
These funding upgrades were used to improve the facilities such as change rooms and bathrooms, with work expected to start in November, 2022, as well as equipment for all sports that use the venue on a daily basis.
As part of this overhaul, the stadium selected to install three new sets of backboards for their basketball participants, to help meet the demand of the growing popularity of the sport in Bathurst.
That meant three of the stadium's old backboards were no longer needed, but they've been put to good use, being donated to St Stanislaus' College and Scots All Saints College.
Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium manager Andrew James was happy to help in the delivery of the donations.
He said that this will only build upon the growth of basketball within the local schools.
"Too often the conditions of courts are a barrier to young people striving to develop their skills, especially in regional towns and schools," he said.
"With the new upgrades to the stadium, it was a perfect fit to donate our older backboards to a handful of schools in the area that participate in our local basketball programs.
"These older backboards still have plenty of life still in them, and will rejuvenate young athletes to keep playing the sport they love with better equipment solutions."
St Stanislaus' College master in charger of basketball Mel Long said the school developed a strong relationship with the local stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was unable to play its usual Sydney opponents.
"We continue to compete locally at the stadium in both summer and winter, as well as the ISA competition," she said.
"It means more of our boys can play basketball and we love working with the Bathurst stadium. They've been really awesome for us."
