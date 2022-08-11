Western Advocate

Iconic Australia artist Linda Jackson's exhibition Romance of the Swag to feature at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery

August 11 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Linda Jackson. Photo: HUGH STEWART

ICONIC Australian artist Linda Jackson is set to feature in an upcoming exhibition at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.