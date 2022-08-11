ICONIC Australian artist Linda Jackson is set to feature in an upcoming exhibition at the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
An itinerant traveller, Jackson's work has always drawn inspiration from place from the black opals of Lightning Ridge, to the billabongs and boabs of the Kimberley Coast, to the tropical flora and fauna of far north Queensland, and the waratahs of the Blue Mountains region.
The new exhibition titled Romance of the Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric, and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours, and textures of the Australian landscape.
Jackson's upcoming exhibition is set to launch on Saturday, August 13, and will run right through to October 30.
"Linda Jackson is a true Australian icon," Bathurst Regional Art Gallery director Sarah Gurich said.
"This exhibition spans four decades of her prolific career in a vibrant celebration of colour, fashion, art, and travel.
"Romance of the Swag encapsulates Linda Jackson's exuberant spirit, and the seamless connection between place, inspiration, and creation.
"This is the first exhibition of the artist's work in NSW to explore all facets of the artist's work including textile design, fashion design, collage, drawing, and painting."
The exhibition has been curated by Virginia Handmer.
