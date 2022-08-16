IN 1974, Bathurst Jail burned as inmates rose up against living conditions inside the correctional centre.
Overcrowding, poor management and brutality by prison officers were just some of the reasons inmates rioted in February 1974, culminating in large sections of the jail being burned, 11 inmates shot, an officer being taken hostage and history being made.
As a result of the riot, Justice John Nagle was appointed to conduct a Royal Commission to oversee reforms to the Australian penal system, the findings of which were pivotal to cultural changes within corrections, with the Royal Commission putting a spotlight on an issue not previously spoken of at the time.
