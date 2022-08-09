Western Advocate
Man charged after police say they found Central West cannabis crop

Updated August 9 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 11:36pm
Man charged after police say cannabis crop was discovered at property

A man will face court next month following the seizure of 70 cannabis plants in the Mudgee region.

