Accomplished Andy will be live at Little Alberts for a special session | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
August 10 2022 - 9:00pm
Andy Baylor will perform at The Vic in Bathurst on Sunday, August 21. He has released 18 albums since 1992 and recently contributed the song Pictures In The Clouds to the Arts OutWest compilation album While the World Waits. Photo: SUPPLIED

ANDY Baylor, one of Australia's most versatile working musicians, will play in Bathurst later this month.

