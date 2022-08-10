ANDY Baylor, one of Australia's most versatile working musicians, will play in Bathurst later this month.
As a guitarist, Andy combines a deep knowledge of blues, jazz, folk and country music.
He has drawn on America's great 20th-century legacy of popular music and his own Australian roots to create an individual voice.
This special free Live and Kicking Sunday session on August 21 at 3pm will be the latest presented by Arts OutWest in conjunction with Little Alberts at The Victoria Hotel.
"Our focus is getting the original music of top Central West performers in front of local audiences, so with funding, we've been able to make this a free gig," Arts OutWest's music industry officer Patrick Coomey said.
Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking gigs are supported by the Australian Government's Live Music Australia as a showcase for original live music in the Central West.
THERE is a job opportunity for an events co-ordinator at Blayney.
The job will involve working with Blayney Shire Council to co-ordinate and promote community events funded under the NSW Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Events Fund and other events hosted by the council.
The role is casual: two to three days per week plus event days, from August 2022 to mid-April 2023.
Applications will close August 15, 2022.
Go to blayneyshire1.applynow.net.au/jobs/20220015-events-coordinator
LINDA Jackson: Romance Of The Swag is set to open at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
Romance Of The Swag celebrates the creative life of iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson.
An itinerant traveller, Jackson has always drawn inspiration from place for her work.
Romance Of The Swag explores four decades of the artist's practice, charting her travels through painting, fabric and fashion, all steeped in the symbolism, colours and textures of the Australian landscape.
This BRAG exhibition is curated by Virginia Handmer.
It will run from August 13 to October 30.
ORANGE Regional Gallery's much-loved community exhibition HERE/NOW will return in October 2022.
Submissions are now open to all artists over the age of 16 living in the local government areas of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire.
Artists are encouraged to submit up to two new or recent works that have not been exhibited before.
The gallery team will select one work to be exhibited.
Download more info and a submission form from the Orange Regional Gallery website or call the gallery to arrange a non-digital submission.
Submissions will be accepted until September 11, 2022.
The exhibition will be on show from October 15 to November 13, 2022.
