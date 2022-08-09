Western Advocate

Pennants action gets underway across the region

Updated August 10 2022 - 2:23am, first published August 9 2022 - 11:30pm
ON THE RINK: Barry McPherson enjoys a game at the Bathurst City Community Bowling Club on Saturday. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

BATHURST CITY

The Pennants season got underway on Sunday with Bathurst City playing at home against Wallerawang. It was a close contest with the result coming down to the final ends of one game. Bathurst City won the Big Board with two rinks, 57-52 shots and 33 ends to 30. This gave City nine points to one for Wang.

