Pennants action gets underway across the region

Game three, rink four: Another Pennants practice game with Slex Birkens, Norm Hayes, Chris Stafford and James Nau playing against Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Daniel Prasad. After losing five shots in the opening end, Alex's team swung into action and soon led 9-5. From there until the 17th end, it was Alby's team that caught up to be equal on 15-all. A two in the 20th end gave the win to Alex and his team.