Pennants action gets underway across the region

The Pennants season got underway on Sunday with Bathurst City playing at home against Wallerawang. It was a close contest with the result coming down to the final ends of one game. Bathurst City won the Big Board with two rinks, 57-52 shots and 33 ends to 30. This gave City nine points to one for Wang.
The club thanks those members who helped make the day a success. Jim Grives filled the role of Manager, Norm Hayes the Umpire, Barry McPherson the Scorer, Nev Townsend the Barman, Pam Warren and Joe Young the Cooks. Thanks also to those members who helped out on the Working Bees, tidying up the grounds.
Brief scattered showers did not deter play. A tricky breeze blew throughout the morning, but the day ended in bright sunshine.
Game one, rink two: John Archer's City team beat Jason Nunan's Wang team 23 - 11. Close after twelve ends with the score 11-10, City came home strongly to win. City 13 ends, Wang 8.
Game two, rink 4: Wang's team led by Jody Taggart defeated City's team led by Shorty Noonan with a score of 20-12 after leading 11-6 after eleven ends. City 9 ends, Wang 12.
Game three, rink six: A very close win for Bathurst, 22-21. They were down in the last end when Skip Alby Homer killed it for a replay. Down three again, Alby moved the jack to pick up four shots. City 11 ends, Wang 10.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 3rd August
Game one, rink three: A practice game for Pennants players, Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Daniel Prasad and Barry McPherson played Ian Schofield, Paul Reece, Ian Shaw and James Nau. Schoey's side were consistently in the lead, with an 11-6 score after eleven ends. Alby's team steadily gained ground to overtake on the sixteenth end and hold the lead to win 16-15.
Game two, rink four: A Triples game was played between Bob Lindsay (Welcome back Bob), Annette McPherson, Denis Oxley against Norm Hayes, Jack Smith and Annette Myers. Bob, Annette and Denis were always on top, leading 14-1 after seven ends, then 18-2 after nine. This form continued with the final score 29-9.
Game three, rink five: Another Triples game, this time between Ian Cunningham, Joe Young and John Martin playing against visitor Pat Drew, Phil Murray and Robert Keady. Pat and his team held the lead until Ian's team equalised at eleven-all after the fourteenth end. They then won three of the last four ends for a final score of 16-13.
Saturday 6th August
Game one, rink two: Joe Young, Annette McPherson and Grant Brunton defeated Jim Grives, John Fulton and Barry McPherson 22-17. It was a close game with scores level on 3, 5, 7, 14 and 15-all. In the last six ends, Joe;s team prevailed, scoring eight shots to three.
Game two, rink three: A Pennants practice game, this time between John Archer, Bob Lindsay, Ian Shaw and Denis Oxley playing against Ray Noonan, Ian Schofield, Paul Reece and Paul Rodenhuis. Shorty's team fired first and had the majority of winning ends until the 14th . Here they lead 16-6 but John's team settled down and cleaned up the remaining ends to take the game 20-16.
Game three, rink four: Another Pennants practice game with Slex Birkens, Norm Hayes, Chris Stafford and James Nau playing against Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Anthony Morrissey and Daniel Prasad. After losing five shots in the opening end, Alex's team swung into action and soon led 9-5. From there until the 17th end, it was Alby's team that caught up to be equal on 15-all. A two in the 20th end gave the win to Alex and his team.
Game four, rink five: Nev Townsend, Marg Miller and Bruce Rich won their game against Jack Smith, Arch Ledger and Pam Warren with a score of 18-11. It was an even game, having scores of 3-all then 9-all. In the closing five ends, it was Nev's team that did better scoring another nine shots to two.
Bathurst Real Estate Juniors
Paul Rodenhuis and Flynn Armstrong beat father and son team Chris and Nolan Stafford by a single shot, 9-8. The scores were close at 3 and 5-all. Paul and Flynn scored four shots to Chris and Nolan's three.
By the Bowling Shark
This week saw the commencement of the 2022 Pennants Season, with some great results for the club. With a pile of social games as well, let's get into it, this is how the week rolled:
Sunday 31 July 2022
Rink three: Dawn Howarth and Betsy Thornberry took 7 ends to open their scoring against Ray Miller and Liz Draper. Team Draper were dominate in the match and racked up the points to win the match 17-6.
Rink four: Leonie McGarry (swing bowler), Ron Hollebone and Peter Drew opened the match with four points against Leonie McGarry, Phil Murray and Pauline Clark. Team Clark played catchup and levelled the score on the 5th (4 all), and from there it was a one way street for Team Drew who took the win 16-5.
Rink five: George Ballard and Ron McGarry levelled the match on the 6th (4 all) against Graham Scott and Tim Pickstone. Team McGarry took the lead from the 8th and held it to the end to win the match 16-10.
Rink six: John Toole and Des Sanders held the lead for the first 10 ends until Jocelyn Ballard and Paul Galvin came back to level the match on the 11th (7 all). From there Team Galvin took the lead and won the match 19-11.
Rink seven: Alan Clark and Sue Murray had the lead early against Merle Stephens and Noel Witney until the 7th end where Team Witney fought back and carried the ball to the end to win in a close one 12-11.
Tuesday 02 August 2022
Rink 10: Bryce Peard, Ian Warren and Max Elms were out to a 14-1 lead by the 7th against Jake Shurmer, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney. It looked as though Team Elms had it in the bag until Team Witney fought back to level the match on the 16th (15 all) and again on the 18th (16 all). Team Witney held on to take the win 22-16.
Rink 11: Robert Raithby, Ron Hollebone and Ron McGarry trailed from the first end against Alan Clark, Terry Chifley and Geoff Thorne who had the reins and accelerated the points scoring to win the match 22-16.
Rink 12: Terry Clark (swing bowler), Ted Parker and Dick Graham struggled for momentum against Terry Clark, Russ McPherson and Jim Clark. Team Clark were in the box seat and in the end doubled the oppositions score to win 24-12.
Rink 13: Bill Mackie, Graham Scott and Gary Cameron were out to a 14-4 lead by the 11th against John Toole, Greg Hallett and Paul Galvin. Team Cameron continued to lead the match and dominated the score board to win 22-14.
Wednesday 03 August 2022
Rink 11: Betty Flanagan, Mel Parker and Merle Stephens were in trouble against Liz Draper, Sue Murray and Pauline Clark. Team Clark were out to a 18-9 lead and continued that form to win the match 23-13.
Rink 12: Robyn Adams and Peggy McIntosh were no match against Kerry Lucas and Leonie McGarry who were in great form to take the lead early only for Team McIntosh to level the scores 13 all on the 13th. Team McGarry fought back to take the win 23-15.
Rink 13: Betsy Thornberry (swing bowler), Sally Colebatch and Robyn Stenhouse were up 13-5 by the 11th against Betsy Thornberry, Graham Scott and Jocelyn Ballard. Team Stenhouse continued the good luck to take the match 16-9.
Saturday 06 August 2022
Rink two: Brian Rooke, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney were in trouble against John Bosson, Graham Scott and Jeff Adams who scored 6 on the 4th to be 8-3 up. This appeared to knock the wind out of Team Witney's sails, but they came back to level the match on the 17 all on the 17th. Team Adams winning the match 28-20 in the end.
Rink three: Ted Parker, Daryl Shurmer and Tim Pickstone were level on the 10th (10 all) against John Toole, Greg Quartly-Scott and Mick Sewell. Team Pickstone maintained the lead from there with Team Sewell hot on their heels. Team Pickstone winning 21-17.
Rink four: Andrew Moffatt, Ian Warren and Ron McGarry stormed out to a 16-5 lead by the 12th against Peter Martin, Dick Graham and Des Sanders. Team McGarry had it in the bag to win the match 22-14.
Rink five: Ron Hollebone, Trevor Sharpham and Laci Koszta looked set for a win against Max Elms, Geoff Thorne and Paul Francis. With Team Koszta sitting in the box seat on the second last end (19-16), Team Francis managed to pick up three on the last end to draw the match 19 all.
Sunday 07 August 2022
Men's Pennants
Grade 3 - Majellan -V- Mudgee
Rink one: Ron Hollebone, Dave Josh, John Finlay and Lacie Koszta were in a world of pain against Mudgee's S. Pettit, T. Dalformo, K. Pye and P. Farrell who were 16-3 in front by the 12th. Team Koszta tried their best to catch up but fell short 20-14 in the end.
Rink two: Max Elms, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush turned the tables on Mudgee's S. Rich, T. O'Connor, P. Douglas and Chris Graham. Team Bush brought Majellan back into the match with a 20-14 win.
Rink three: Ted Parker, Noel Witney, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin had to pull the rabbit out of the hat against Mudgee's S. Byrnes, M. Rossi, G. Denniss and R. Seis. Team Galvin needed the win to bring it home for Majellan and did that winning the match 19-16.
Majellan win 53-50.
Grade 4 - Majellan -V- Oberon
Rink nine: Peter Drew, Des Sanders, Ron McGarry and Mick Sewell played a hard fought match against Nicholas Martens, Steve Nesbrovic, Robert Staggs and John McQueen. Team Sewell notched up the victory with a great win 25-13.
Rink 10: Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams, Alan Clark and Tim Pickstone were in a good place against Dietmor Sajowitz, Ken Kitt, Doug Carter and Bruce Lothion. Team Pickstone were out to a substantial lead by the 12th and went on to win the match.
Rink 11: Graham Scott, Darryl Shurmer, Trevor Sharpham and Hugh Brennan were also in the box seat against Peter Sweeney, Grahame Coombes, Mark Withers and Tim Hawkins. Team Brennan messed well together fir the first time pennants skip to win their match.
Majellan defeated Oberon and in the sportsmanship of the game the scores will not be published.
This wraps up the week, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
