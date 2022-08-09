Eglinton club looks ahead towards bright future

NO club comes close to the biggest little club in the west, the Eglinton Tennis club, for delivering exciting news.
This past July was probably one of the busiest and most special months that the club has experienced.
Advertisement
Our Annual General Meeting at the beginning of the month saw the election of a new Committee: President Kurt Booth, vice president Kevin Tree, secretary Bryan Reiri, treasurer Brian Dwyer, match conveynor Allyson Schumacher, publicity officer John Bullock.
Then we had the hugely successful opening of our new clubhouse with over 80 in attendance.
This was followed by two related and extremely exciting events that the club has been working towards for quite a while.
Effective from the middle of July we now have an online court booking and payment system for court hire.
This means that anyone who wants to use the courts can login to our website at play.tennis.com.au/eglintondistricttennisclub - or search '' Eglinton District Tennis Club'', then go to ''Court Hire'' tab.
Choose the court you would like to hire, the time you want to play and make your payment.
You will then be sent a pin code to use to access your chosen court. It is a very simple process so give it a go and enjoy a game of tennis with your friends.
The final news that we received in July was that we had been successful in a grant application that will enable us to install a system that links the court lights to our online booking system.
At the moment our courts can only be booked during daylight hours.
We hope to have the new lighting system installed before the end of the year which means the courts will be available for significantly more hours during the week.
Stay tuned for further updates.
Well folks, how exciting is this great news for our club? And how exciting is the best fruit market in Bathurst, the Kelso Fruit Market, coming on board as our major sponsor for this years winter competition?
Good hitting.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.