Western Advocate
Photos

Faces in the crowd at Carillon Theatrical Society's production of Oliver!

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 10 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a strong turnout for the Carillon Theatrical Society's production of Oliver! at Keystone on Sunday, July 31.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.