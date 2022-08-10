Faces in the crowd at Carillon Theatrical Society's production of Oliver!

There was a strong turnout for the Carillon Theatrical Society's production of Oliver! at Keystone on Sunday, July 31.
Based on the 1968 British musical film of the same name, the final show was held on August 7.
The performance received a rave review, the production had ten shows in total, and featured the talents of local artists on stage.
Penny Williams, who is co-directing Oliver! with John Vickery, welcomed the return to Keystone 1889, which was necessary due to the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre's busy schedule.
"The architecture of Keystone lends itself to the era Oliver! is set in, and with the recent stage upgrades, there's no doubt the production will be of a high standard," she said.
