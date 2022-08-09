Western Advocate
Comment

Thank you for an inspirational story about an inspirational man | Letter

By Robert and Kimberly Critchley
Updated August 10 2022 - 1:08am, first published August 9 2022 - 11:45pm
Andrew Smith and his wife Beth. Photo: RACHEL CHAMBERLAIN

MY wife and I were brought to tears this morning by the article about Andrew Smith and the mention of his spouse Beth.

