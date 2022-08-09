MY wife and I were brought to tears this morning by the article about Andrew Smith and the mention of his spouse Beth.
Andrew has been an inspiration for me, not only for the quality of the videos produced but mostly for his frame of mind.
Advertisement
Although we have never met Andrew in person, Kimberly, my spouse, and I have penned with him back and forth for some time now.
I wish to thank you for this inspirational article.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.