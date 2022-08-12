SYBILLA Chapman aspires to one day have her own patisserie and she is off to a good start with her growing business venture.
The 13-year-old is becoming a regular on the local market circuit with her Sugar and Spice stall, where she sells recipe jars to make it easier for families to bake cookies and cakes at home.
Sybilla developed a love of baking at an early age and has visited a lot of markets in recent years as a patron.
Her mother, Chelsea, suggested that she could give it a go herself as a stallholder.
Sybilla took the idea and ran with it.
Her first market was the Rockley Gardens and Art Festival in November, 2021 and one of her first customers was celebrity chef Matt Moran, who had purchased The Rockley Pub earlier that year.
It was a great experience for Sybilla, who now attends the monthly artisan markets at Rockley regularly.
"The other stallholders are really lovely and there's lots of people from Bathurst that come out. There's also lots of Sydney people who come down and say 'I love your idea'," she said.
One Sydney customer even asked for her contact details so she could get her involved in school fetes.
Visitors to Sybilla's stall will typically find recipes in a jar for caramel brownies, cookies and cream biscuits, funfetti blondies, oak choc chip cookies, and Weet-Bix slice.
The caramel brownies are her best seller.
"They always sell out fast. I always have to double the quantities that I make," she said.
While it was her mother who suggested running a stall, Sybilla has taken on the vast majority of the workload herself.
She prepares the jars and ingredients after school, and is the one serving customers on market days.
The stall has become so successful that she is making a profit and able to put that money back into her growing her business venture.
She hopes to keep her stall going, visit other markets in the region and make the Sugar and Spice name bigger and better.
"For so many years I've known that Sugar and Spice was what I would want to have a patisserie called when I grow up and that I would want to live in France and sell baked goods for the rest of my life," Sybilla said.
Her father, David Chapman, is proud of what is daughter has accomplished already.
"I'm so proud. My wife Chelsea and I are there to guide Sybilla, but a lot of it is off her own bat," he said.
"We did have to do a crash course on profit and loss statements, because we thought that her treats were too cheap in the early days, but she is showing good business acumen from a young age."
Sybilla will have her stall at the next Rockley markets on Sunday, August 14.
People can find out more about her products on her Instagram page.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
