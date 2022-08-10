Western Advocate
Newcrest begins work to fix vent rise issue at Cadia mine with return to underground work flagged

By Nick McGrath
Updated August 10 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:49am
Work underground at Cadia mine is set to begin in a couple of weeks, Newcrest's Aaron Brannigan has said.

Newcrest has begun work to backfill the vent rise that shutdown underground operations at its Cadia East Gold Mine last month, with a return below the surface likely by the end of August.

