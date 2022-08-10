Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Panthers play Mudgee Dragons for a place in Group 10 reserve grade grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 10 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY stormed up the Group 10 reserve grade ladder in the last game of the regular season and now that finals have arrived the Bathurst Panthers aren't ready to stop bringing the heat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.