THEY stormed up the Group 10 reserve grade ladder in the last game of the regular season and now that finals have arrived the Bathurst Panthers aren't ready to stop bringing the heat.
A crucial 34-10 win over Lithgow Workies shot Panthers up from fifth to second on the ladder, giving them a major semi-final meeting away to Mudgee Dragons this Sunday.
It was all there to play for in last Sunday's game at Carrington Park and the Panthers produced one of their best performances of the season to put themselves just one win away from a grand final.
Dragons and Panthers have evenly split the wins and losses against one another over their two meetings this year, so this weekend's game on the big stage promises to be a cracker.
Panthers player-coach Ben Gunn said the running theme for his team this year has been the impressive way in which his younger squad members have played when the pressure's been high.
"It was a nervous week leading into the last round but it was a great game against Lithgow," he said.
"Lithgow have been one of the best teams all year, so to play them at full strength and put some points on them was a big positive. It was a great game to take into semi-finals.
"We had a great start to the year and we only had one game where we've lost by more than two points. No-one's ever really put us away. We've always been in every game.
"We've got a young squad. It's never been about making them listen to me every week but instead letting them develop as players, learning to compete. On the weekend we put the foot down a bit and those young boys responded."
The Panthers' first grade and reserve grade teams both needed wins over Workies last Saturday in order to play finals football, and they each accomplished that mission.
It gives Panthers a full compliment of men's teams playing finals football this year, after their under 18s team finished their inaugural Western competition as Group 10 premiers.
Some of the Panthers reserve grade and under 18s players have been forced to step up frequently this season to cover for the injury-ridden first grade squad.
Gunn said that makes the reserve grade team's effort to reach the finals all the more impressive, and should be seen as a glowing endorsement for the club's depth at the senior level.
"It's a real strength of our club. Especially over the last month, first grade have lost a lot of their squad - probably half their side - and we've had blokes able to go up there and do the job," he said.
"After a couple of weeks those young boys showed on the first grade paddock that Panthers are in a good position. That was a do-or-die game for them in first grade and those young guys got a lot of confidence out of that.
"We've never had an issue numbers-wise with reggies, and the club's in a good position. Our under 18s were premiers for our area, we finished second and our reggies side is a really young one, so it's a great spot to be in."
Panthers and Dragons played a great match against one another nearly a month ago, with the Dragons prevailing 28-22.
Mudgee are having one of their strongest seasons in recent memory thanks to their first grade and reserves side each finishing at the top of their respective tables.
"They're travelling well. We had them a few weeks ago over at Mudgee and they were having their old boys day so we knew they'd put in a big game," Gunn said.
"We shot out to a 14 point lead with about 20 minutes to go but we took the foot off the pedal and they got us at the end. They've got a very strong middle and they play a good power game.
"At home, playing for a spot in the GF, they'll be up for it. We'll have to match that, which I think we can do. We've got speed on the edges so we can hopefully catch them there, but they'll be very strong."
Reserve grade kicks-off Sunday 12pm at Glen Willow Stadium.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
