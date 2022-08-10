BATHURST'S Tyler Puzicha has been cycling since she was two but now she's ready to take on the world for the first time.
The sprint sensation already has two Oceanic titles and two national titles under her belt, and now she's in Tel Aviv, Israel, gearing up to represent Australia at the Junior World Track Championships in a fortnight.
"I'm excited to go over there, meet new people and learn a lot while riding and racing them and have some fun," she told NSWcycling.com.
Puzicha's selection for the national squad is the culmination of years of training. She's represented the Bathurst Cycling Club, Western Region Academy of Sport and now rides for the Dubbo Cycling Club.
In the lead up to the world championships she has also been making "taxing" 3.30am journeys to Sydney to train under NSW Institute of Sport sprint coach and 2002 World Sprint Champion Sean Eadie.
"Tyler deserves all that is coming for her, she has done all the work that has been asked of her and taken no shortcuts ... she now has an opportunity to realise a dream," Dubbo coach Gus Dawson said.
Puzicha will compete for the gold medal and distinctive rainbow jersey which the reigning world champion can wears all year.
