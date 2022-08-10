PUNTERS believed that nothing was capable of getting close to Ashlee Grives' Freddy Singh in Wednesday night's Harness Trading Ring Australia Pace (1,730 metres) at Bathurst Paceway.
With around 600 metres to go that was looking like a decent prediction.
Then with 200 metres to go it was an absolute certainty.
Freddy Singh ($1.25 favourite) did indeed put the rest of the field to the sword with the most comfortable victory of the evening, easing down towards the closing stages to still win by 14m over Taylors Four ($14, Doug Hewitt) and Why Not Surf ($16, Travis Bullock).
The son of Hes Watching slowly pulled away from the pack during the last lap of Wednesday's race with very little effort required, leaving the rest of the field to fight it out over the runner-up spot.
Four-year-old Freddy Singh is a late bloomer to the racing scene.
Following a couple of issues during his juvenile years he was never able to reach the track, and Wednesday night's effort was just his seventh career start.
Freddy Singh's latest effort was the second career victory and it came in a mile rate of 1:58.1.
Grives said a breather for her gelding over the second quarter, without being challenged for the lead, wasn't going to end well for everyone else.
"He likes to be in front doing his own thing. He got left alone during that first half. It was a drop back in grade for him and he's got a nice back half in him so I was confident that when he got that easy 32 quarter he'd get home nicely," she said.
"He's always shown ability. He was off the scene when he was a young horse and he had a couple of problems, which we've sorted out now.
"He's matured mentally and with every run he's maturing that little bit better. We'll just place him right, try and get him through his grades and see where that takes him."
Freddy Singh found the front easily from gate three and soon had Why Not Surf for company on his outside, while Cruz With Home trailed Grives' leader.
Positions remained steady all the way until the last 600m when Freddy Singh started to get some distance on the field.
Why Not Surf was the only one able to stay in the vicinity of the leader, but only for a moment, as Freddy Singh skipped away on the run for home.
Steve Jones' Why Not Surf battled on gamely down the home stretch but was edged out for second place by Bernie Hewitt's Taylors Four.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
