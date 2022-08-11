DENIED the chance to play a grand final - it was a moment that devastated CSU last season and while students still carry the disappointment a year on, this Sunday it will act as a huge motivator.
It's a painful motivator that could very well put them on the path to another grand final.
Advertisement
Last season CSU had qualified to play in the New Holland Cup decider alongside Parkes in Parkes.
However, the COVID-19 shutdown of regional NSW meant that decider had to be abandoned and as Parkes had won the major semi-final, it was declared premiers.
Now, with the 2022 New Holland Cup finals about to commence, CSU is set to face Parkes in Parkes. It's not a premiership decider, but rather an elimination semi-final.
"Myself and the players, we still feel 100 percent robbed from what happened last year. We really put forward a great preparation for that grand final," CSU coach Dave Conyers said.
"A lot of people from last year still feel let down we didn't get to play that grand final. Our build up that week, our attitude and effort and the work we did with guest coaches, I really think we could've given it a good shake.
"To get that chance taken away from us was really gut-wrenching stuff. So yeah, myself and a lot of the guys are using that as motivation."
CSU and Parkes have met three times so far this season. The students posted a 20-19 win at University Oval, but have not been able to better the Boars on their home turf, suffering 48-27 and 81-22 losses.
That 59-point defeat came last week in the final round of the regular season. Though CSU was comprehensively defeated, it will have a much stronger line-up for the do or die match.
Myself and the players, we still feel 100 percent robbed from what happened last year.- Dave Conyers
It includes the return of star centre Reggie Townsend, who has made a surprisingly swift recovery from a dislocated knee.
"We thought his season was done after he dislocated his knee, but he's had it treated and he was running full tilt at training, so it's a big bonus having him back," Conyers said.
"He has been excellent defensively and in attack, he's got a good attitude and he lifts the team with his talk and communication.
"When we carried him off the field in Mudgee a month ago he was in excruciating pain and we thought he wasn't going to be back. But he just kept working on it and working on it, it's massive having him back in the back line.
"Overall we've got six blokes coming back this week that were out, so we'll be at full strength which is a real bonus."
Advertisement
While still waiting for eligibility approvals for some players including fullback Jonathon Lally, who has played three of CSU's last five games, Townsend isn't the only big inclusion for Sunday.
Maurice Otutaha, Lachie Buckton, Adam Conroy and Jordy O'Shea are amongst the returning players in CSU's forward pack, while Eli Mitchell will shift to the more familiar role of winger after starting at fullback last Saturday.
"That gives us another strike weapon with Eli on the wing, he sort of got thrown in the deep end last weekend at fullback without much notice," Conyers said.
Given the do-or-die scenario and CSU's eagerness to prove a point against Parkes, training this week has attracted good numbers.
"I said to the boys at training to look at the context of last weekend's game, there was nothing to play for and that effects your mentality, you're not going to bust yourself if you know the game has no bearing on the season," Conyers said.
"But we were very disappointing defensively, so we'll do a lot of work on our tackling, we just can't give those guys the room they had last week or they'll kill us.
Advertisement
"We've worked on two-man tackling to try and shut down the off-loading, so we'll go into Sunday with the right mental attitude, that's for sure.
"We just manage to seem to pull out the big results when we need to. I think the boys will be 100 percent focussed on reversing the result from last weekend."
Sunday's minor semi-final at Parkes' Pioneer Oval will kick off at 3.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.