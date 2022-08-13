IF you have wondered about the pollution effects of our coal-fired power stations, a recent report which includes information gathered on Lake Wallace, at Wallerawang, gives some new clues.
The Hunter Community Environment Centre's (HCEC) report is on toxic habitat due to heavy metal impacts.
It discovered very high levels of metals in feathers from birds, mainly waterbirds, of Wallerawang's Lake Wallace, and Lake Macquarie and Lake Liddell in the Hunter region.
Feathers were from Black Swan, Cormorants, Pied Stilt, Purple Swamphen, Dusky Moorhen and others.
It looked especially for those metals which pose the greatest concern for bird life: arsenic, cadmium, selenium, lead and mercury.
Feathers were sent for certified laboratory analysis. The researchers made a literature review of currently-understood health impact thresholds to guide them to estimate potential adverse impacts.
The concerning effect is bioaccumulation: the gradual build-up of substances, such as pesticides or other chemicals, in a living thing.
Metal concentrations can multiply as they accumulate in successive organisms along the food chain; from water to sediment, to algae, seagrass, and invertebrates, to fish, birds, and mammals.
If the metals ingested accumulate beyond threshold concentration, they can cause serious health disorders and significant environmental harm.
Their data found levels of lead, mercury and selenium in Lake Wallace were high enough to cause concern for bird populations.
Lead concentrations in feathers there correlate with the very high sediment concentrations in the lake which are directly attributable to the coal mines and power station ash dams upstream.
Wallerawang power station began operating in 1957, and Mount Piper continues.
Birds at all three lakes were found to be adversely affected. Even sub-lethal concentrations cause reproductive dysfunction, increase susceptibility to disease and behavioural changes.
This report is an example of caring citizens taking time and doing some meticulous work to highlight a problem to the Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
At the moment, the NSW EPA is investigating coal-ash impacts.
Coal-fired power stations in NSW are known to pollute waterways by emitting heavy metals into the atmosphere, which is then deposited in catchments and into waterways; into waterways directly via discharge; and coal ash leachate contaminating groundwater.
With the information from this new HCEC study, hopefully the EPA will expand the current investigation into coal-ash waste impacts to encompass the possible health and local population effects on water birds.
We are hopeful that those investigations will then move to positive changes.
