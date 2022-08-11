HOLY Family School will make their return to the Chris Gangemi Shield State Finals for the first time in six years this Tuesday after winning the recent Western division competition.
The boys from the Kelso school swept all before them in the Bathurst portion on the competition at Ashwood Park and were once again above the rest when they took out the Western division finals at Orange's Endeavour Park.
Advertisement
Now they get ready to take on the best that the state has to offer when they travel to St Joseph's Hunters Hill on Tuesday for the state finals of the 10-a-side competition.
The 13-strong squad is comprised of Levi Thurston, Taron Bennett, Thomas O'Brien, Ryan Pringle, Nick Robinson, Will Curtin, Riley McNiven, Riley Nairne, Austin Chenhall, Elijah Prior, Will Marr, Lincoln Smith and Kai Sargent.
Coaches Dane Fitzpatrick and Brent Dennis have helped guide the squad through an excellent campaign so far, and they're keen to keep carrying the momentum into next week's finals.
Holy Family principal Kevin Arrow said the team have worked hard to achieve their success.
"Our 10-a-side rugby team has progressed really well to the finals series. The boys have trained with enthusiasm at school and they are very excited about the trip to Sydney," he said.
"Thanks must go to our teachers Mr Fitzpatrick and Mr Dennis for coaching the boys so well.
"We're always keen to provide opportunities for the kids to represent the school. That's really important to us.
"Being a knockout, you progress from town, to the region and right through to state finals. It's been great to watch them progress right to the end of this pathway. Last time we go this far was in 2016.
"The boys and the parents will really enjoy going to St Joseph's Hunters Hill. It'll be a great experience. There's great ovals to play on there."
Arrow said the talent among his school's year 5 and 6 team is remarkable.
"They're a great bunch of boys and a good group of sporting all-rounders," he said.
"You've got some hockey players, soccer and rugby league players and of course a couple of boys who play for the Bathurst Bulldogs as well.
"They're playing 10-a-side rugby, which is really good for school teams because there's a fair bit of space on the field. That makes it great for scoring tries if you can get around your opponents, and we've got some kids doing well in athletics programs at the moment."
Eight teams will take part in the finals, split into two pools of four.
Holy Family will face Singleton, Lewisham and Corrimal schools in their pool.
The Kelso school start their finals campaign against Singleton at 9am.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.