Western Advocate
Subscriber

Holy Family School make their return to Chris Gangemi Shield State Finals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:03am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TO THE NEXT STAGE: Coaches Dane Fitzpatrick and Brent Dennis with their Holy Family School rugby side. Photo: ALEXANDER GRANT

HOLY Family School will make their return to the Chris Gangemi Shield State Finals for the first time in six years this Tuesday after winning the recent Western division competition.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.