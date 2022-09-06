MORE young people in Bathurst are reaching out to headspace for help as they struggle with their mental health.
Manager of headspace Bathurst, Jason Eggins, said there has been a "significant increase in referrals to our service" in recent months, with the level of risk and complexity also increasing.
Advertisement
While not the sole reason, he said the pandemic has certainly had an impact on young people and has led them to need early intervention services.
"Young people and families do make reference to the impact of the pandemic and measures. We believe it is a contributing factor, the pandemic and everything that went along with it," he said.
Young people presenting to headspace are experiencing anxiety, isolation, low mood and issues around school engagement.
"Anecdotally, with what young people are describing in their families, the nature of schooling over the last couple of years in a pandemic has meant that there are some difficulties that young people and their families are confronting around different areas of school engagement. There's been some changes there," Mr Eggins said.
Transitioning back to school after months of at-home learning has been difficult for some, with Mr Eggins saying that "motivation has been hit hard".
But, the important thing is that young people are reaching out now and getting the help they need before it is too late.
"Part of our core mission is to ensure that young people in the community are not only aware of a service like headspace, but can feel confident in actually reaching out and making contact and engaging," Mr Eggins said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We're really here to meet their needs. The thing about headspace is we'll put young people front and centre in regards to all their engagement and everything we do at headspace. They're included."
He said early intervention is critical, with the long-term benefits of that being "immense and huge".
While the number of young people seeking help from headspace is up, there have been fewer lives lost in Bathurst in recent years to the tragedy of youth suicide.
A spokesperson for the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) said the state has seen a significant decline in youth suicide since 2019, with 28 fewer deaths among young people in 2021 compared with 2019, and deaths in 2022 remaining lower than the same period last year.
"Every suicide is a tragedy, and we extend our condolences to anyone who has lost a loved one or has been impacted by it," they said.
"... While specific location-based data is not published in order to protect individual privacy, WNSWLHD can confirm that youth suicide declined across Western NSW in 2021 compared to 2019, including in Bathurst."
The spokesperson said Bathurst Health service provides mental health treatment options and support to people of all ages.
This includes the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service, which is a specialised mental health service for young people aged 10 to 18 years.
Advertisement
The service provides assessment and early intervention; specific therapies; counselling for individuals, groups, and families; medication; and referrals to other specialist services. Inpatient services are also available.
The WNSWLHD Mental Health Line (1800 011 511) is also available seven days a week.
Young people, or the parents or guardians of children, can also contact headspace Bathurst on 6338 1100 for support.
Youth care co-ordinator for headspace Bathurst, Scott McLennan, said families should consider seeking extra help for a young person if they notice changes in behaviour, such as withdrawing from friends or their hobbies, and if they are generally just not being themselves.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.