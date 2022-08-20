ANGELA Johnson says there will always be a "beautiful place in my heart" for St Philomena's as she embarks on the next stage of her career at a school across town.
Having been the assistant principal at St Phil's for two-and-a-half years, she has now been appointed the new principal of The Assumption in West Bathurst.
"I'm excited for the new challenge," she said as St Phil's bid farewell to her.
"There's definitely mixed emotions.
"St Phil's is an incredible school community with amazing students, staff and families, so it's sad to say goodbye, but I always know that there'll be a beautiful place in my heart for St Phil's and now I'm on to the next adventure and back to where I started my teaching career up at Assumption, but now as principal."
Ms Johnson completed her internship at The Assumption and taught there until she took on a lecturing role in personal development, health and physical education at Charles Sturt University in 2008.
She returned to the Catholic education system in 2015, teaching at Holy Family School in Kelso until she left to have children.
Ms Johnson returned to The Assumption in 2019 as primary co-ordinator before she took on the role of assistant principal at St Phil's in 2020.
She started what was going to be a six-month contract at The Assumption late last school term, but has since been appointed to the ongoing principal role from next year.
"So I will be staying up there," she said.
Ms Johnson said some of her highlights over the past two-and-a-half years at St Phil's had been the Movember Games, in which year six students and teachers face off in a series of challenges and support the Movember Foundation (a charity that raises awareness about men's health); how the community rallied together during COVID; and "then the day-to-day - seeing the smiling faces of the kids and just how passionate they are about being at our school".
She said the principal role was one to which she had aspired over the past few years.
"And with the support of Jaydem [Hadson, St Phil's principal] and Rebecca [Rizzo, religious education co-ordinator at St Phil's], I took on some opportunities where I could actually achieve those goals - and then, obviously working with the support of Father Paul [Devitt]."
She said she was very excited to move into the principal's position at The Assumption "and bring a community together and continue on their rich 70-year history" and wanted to celebrate the support she had received from both school communities and "how incredibly blessed I feel".
St Phil's principal Mr Hadson said the school had a history of supporting those who wanted to develop their skills.
"One of the things we are most proud of at St Philomena's is the number of student leaders and full-time staff that we have produced that have ended up in formal leadership roles within our diocese," he said.
"We had a past assistant principal, Renae Dunleavy, who's now principal at St Patrick's [at Lithgow], and now we have Angela Johnson, who has been the assistant principal here for two-and-a-half years, going on to be principal of The Assumption.
"One thing that we are so thankful for is the amazing students, families and staff we have that continue to support people to use the gifts that they are given.
"We're really, really proud of that, really proud of her and our school should be proud that we are in the position that, within eight days, we were able to allow her [Ms Johnson] to go do that by us resetting our school structures without any impact on the school."
