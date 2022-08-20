Western Advocate
Our People

St Philomena's says goodbye to Ms Johnson and wishes her well in new role at The Assumption

MW
By Matt Watson
August 20 2022 - 3:00am
St Philomena's principal Jaydem Hadson, departing assistant principal Angela Johnson, Father Paul Devitt and religious education co-ordinator Rebecca Rizzo.

ANGELA Johnson says there will always be a "beautiful place in my heart" for St Philomena's as she embarks on the next stage of her career at a school across town.

