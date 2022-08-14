Western Advocate

Faces at the Bathurst Careers Expo at Charles Sturt University campus

August 14 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EXHIBITORS included TAFE NSW, Western Sydney University and NSW Police when the Bathurst Careers Expo made a return recently.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.