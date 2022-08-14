Faces at the Bathurst Careers Expo at Charles Sturt University campus

EXHIBITORS included TAFE NSW, Western Sydney University and NSW Police when the Bathurst Careers Expo made a return recently.
The event - which aims to be a central point for students and job-keepers to consider their future options - was held at Charles Sturt University for the first time.
There were more than 70 exhibitors taking part this year and more than 700 students attended over the course of the day.
Mayor Robert Taylor said he was excited to see the expo return after the COVID years.
"It's absolutely fabulous to have it back," he said.
"The best part of it is the facility. It's a lot bigger for our exhibitors, with a lot more space."
