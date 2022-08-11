POLICE and paramedics were called to Brilliant Street on Thursday afternoon after reports of a three-car collision just west of the Stewart Street roundabout.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said emergency services got the call just after 2pm saying three cars were involved in what is believed to be a rear end collision.
One ambulance unit was sent to the scene, with five patients assessed by paramedics, though no one required transportation to hospital.
Police were also on the scene.
They were diverting traffic around the crash, with traffic diverted from Brilliant Street down Peel Street while paramedics treated and assessed the patients and the cars were removed from the site.
