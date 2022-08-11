Western Advocate

Police, paramedics called after three car collision near Brilliant Street coffee shop

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated August 11 2022 - 4:53am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POLICE and paramedics were called to Brilliant Street on Thursday afternoon after reports of a three-car collision just west of the Stewart Street roundabout.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.