Bathurst cookie creator in the running for three AusMumpreneur Awards

WHEN Tanya-Lee Holmes started her business, Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies, she never expected to be a finalist in the AusMumpreneur Awards three years in a row.
The busy mum and cookie creator started her business three years ago as a way to "keep me sane", and it has since grown beyond her expectations.
She has been named a finalist in three categories of the 2022 AusMumpreneur Awards - Food and Beverage, Disabled Business Excellence, and Making a Difference (Local Community) - and will find out in September if she takes out honours in any of them.
"When I first received the nominations, I actually was a little hesitant to accept them this year. Not quite sure why, but I had some friends who kind of gave me a push," she said.
"To be a finalist in all three categories, I think I'm still trying to get my head around it, to be honest."
Ms Holmes, who has a disability herself and is mum to a child with a disability, feels particularly honoured to have been named a finalist in the Disabled Business Excellence category.
She has worked hard to make her business inclusive, not just for people with disabilities, but also people with specific food intolerances.
To have all that hard work recognised, she said, was humbling.
"It is important for me as a business owner with a disability to show others like me that nothing is out of reach," she said.
"Small business is hard but it is rewarding and for me I can work around my family life my son's training commitments and my health needs, too."
Two of the categories are judged and require Ms Holmes to be interviewed, but the Making a Difference category is a people's choice award.
People can visit the Imperfectly Perfect Sugar Cookies Instagram page to quickly find the link to vote for Ms Holmes.
She said she was thankful for all the support she has received from the AusMumpreneur and Central West communities since starting her business.
"I love that my business just keeps getting better and growing and I hope we can grow even further into the future," she said.
"I have wonderful support from the Central West community, and Australian DF community all over Australia. My family support me every step of the way and step in to help on my not so good days."
