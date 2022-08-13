Western Advocate

Student volunteers are part of the vibrant movement at the station | Tuned In

By Rebecca Wotzko
August 13 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Student volunteers Remy Naughton, Amy O'Halloran and Faith Hanstock.

THIS week marked National Student Volunteer Week, celebrating student volunteers and the role they play in connecting our communities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.