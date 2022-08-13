THIS week marked National Student Volunteer Week, celebrating student volunteers and the role they play in connecting our communities.
At 2MCE, our Charles Sturt University student volunteers contribute to a range of programming including The Talking Newspaper and the Aus Music Showcase, as well as producing their own radio programs about topics and music they are passionate about.
Advertisement
They also produce local news content and contribute to station operations behind the scenes by producing community announcements, recording interviews or organising our music library.
Volunteering at 2MCE gives students valuable work experience in radio broadcasting, connects them with a diverse range of people from our local community, and is personally rewarding.
Over the years, 2MCE has had student volunteers from a wide range of backgrounds and study areas, including arts, education, business, nursing and science.
National Student Volunteer Week recognises the passion, skills, ideas, enthusiasm and creativity that young people bring to volunteer roles and organisations.
Thank you to all our student volunteers at 2MCE - you make our station a vibrant place.
2MCE is a community radio station serving the communities of Bathurst and Orange.
If you are interested in participating in the operation of 2MCE, you can volunteer in a range of roles both on-air and behind the scenes.
You might like to produce or edit audio, research stories, help with fundraising and sponsorship for the station or get involved with event management.
You can find our volunteer application form on our website at 2mce.org or phone the station on 6338 4790.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.