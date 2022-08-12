Western Advocate
Subscriber

Zac Merritt keen for his St Pat's side to leave their mark in inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership finals series

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
August 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FINALS football at the Jack Arrow Sporting Complex.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.