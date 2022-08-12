ORGANISERS will be hoping to raise more than $50,000 for the Daffodil Cottage, in the long-awaited return of the Hope charity event.
To be held at BoxGrove on Saturday night, the event will be raising money for Daffodil Cottage's high cost drug fund, which provides financial assistance for cancer treatments not on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Ben Fry, owner of BoxGrove, said it's fantastic to have the annual fundraiser back after a two-year hiatus/
"This is an opportunity for us to raise money for patients with cancer or recovering to access drugs that they might not be able to," he said.
"We've seen some great results from the cash we've raised. It's a worthy cause and we try and host this every year."
Hope hasn't been able to run for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it'll be making its return for the first time since 2019.
Melissa Hodges, the founder of Hope, said the event originally started as a Cancer Council fundraiser, but it ultimately shifted to raise funds locally.
"We originally raised money for Cancer Council, but then we decided we wanted to go local," she said.
"People in Bathurst would prefer it to go local, so that's where we started. It's just gotten bigger every year."
Since the first Hope, the Bathurst community has raised over $100,000 and $27,000 has been raised for this year's event already
"Our first three events, we raised $108,000 all up," Mr Fry explained.
"This year we've already raised $27,000 and that's just from ticket sales and corporate sponsors. On the night, we'll have a lot of auction items and we look forward to probably doubling that."
Grant and Chezzi Denyer will MC the night, which will also feature live music performed by Barabass.
A charity auction will be facilitated through Professionals Bathurst and food has been provided by Margot Burke.
Doors open at BoxGrove from 6pm.
For tickets, visit hopefundraiser.eventbrite.com.au.
