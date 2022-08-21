WITH more than 200 Japanese school students to descend on the city next year, Bathurst Regional Council has put out a call for host families.
Japanese school visits have been a longstanding tradition in Bathurst, but had to be shelved for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
However, with the world now learning to live with the virus, the visits are back on, with students set to arrive in early March.
Tourism services officer Kyle Johnston said there is a lot of excitement building around the visit.
"They're excited to come out and experience it," he said.
"It's so different out here. These inner city Tokyo kids, they hardly ever see the stars, so it's a really different experience to come out here where it is so wide and open and the culture is so different."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
While in Bathurst, students will need families to stay with from March 3 to March 6 while they are in the city.
Mr Johnston said anyone can be a host, they just need to have a separate bedroom for the students to stay in and be able to provide a valid Working with Children Check number.
Families are able to host anywhere from one to four students, depending on how much room they have.
"This upcoming stay, they are actually here over the weekend, so you get plenty of time to spend with the students," he said.
"I know they'll be hosting activities at the school, so there are a couple of things you'll have to drop them off to, but we provide a full itinerary and information about that."
One person who can testify to how rewarding the host family experience can be is Geoffrey Press.
He and his family have been opening up their home to students from Japan for around 18 years.
"We got into it because our friends were doing it and the kids just all get along. It doesn't matter that there's a language barrier, they just understand without being able to understand," Mr Press said.
"And for us, we take the opportunity to go and see something that's in our backyard that we probably wouldn't go and see."
He said that there isn't much work involved in hosting students. Over the years, the responsibilities have just been to make beds, provide meals and take students where they need to be.
"They're here to experience Australia how it is. Obviously you take into consideration the dietary needs, but other than that, they're here to enjoy Australia and see how we do things," he said.
Advertisement
He encouraged people to sign up with another family they are friends with, so they can do activities together as a group.
Anyone interested in becoming a host family can get more information or register by calling the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre on 6332 1444 or email visitors@bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Host families will be financially compensated.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.