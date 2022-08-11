They were too good for them three weeks ago but Macquarie Raiders captain-coach Alex Ronayne is expecting a different Bathurst Panthers side this weekend.
The two sides will meet at Apex Oval in week one of the Peter McDonald Premiership's finals series, with Saturday night's fixture to be a sudden death match for the Raiders and Panthers.
Macquarie finished third after the regular season by a single point and could've easily been playing against Mudgee in the major semi-final but the Raiders will have to do it the hard way by winning three straight matches if they are to make the grand final.
Coming off a 16-10 loss last weekend against Dubbo CYMS, Ronayne said the happy mood around his squad is infectious.
"The boys are looking good, there is a good vibe around the club at the moment," he said.
"We are excited about the game, we know it's going to be a good test.
"We know it's not going to be the same team that we played three weeks ago but the boys are keen and so am I."
As is the case in the Peter McDonald Premiership, several Group 10 and 11 sides have played each other this year and will meet in the finals, something which has happened to Macquarie.
Just three weeks ago, the Raiders defeated Panthers 32-6 but Ronayne knows anything can happen in the finals.
"Finals is different footy, like I said they are going to be a different team," he said.
"But we are up for it, we've got a few boys back this week."
One of the biggest inclusions for Macquarie this weekend is Josh Merritt's return from injury, an inclusion which moves Blake Merritt back to the bench after starring over the past six weeks.
With his star playmaker back, Ronayne isn't getting too carried away and admitted the Raiders will be without one of their key forwards.
"Josh (Merritt) is back this week, EJ (Fernando) is back as well so we'll have them," he said.
"But we are missing a few with Filisone (Pauta) out this week so young Zac (Williams) will go to lock.
"It will be good to get Josh back this week and we will see how we go from there."
Since coming to the club, Williams has played a range of positions for the Raiders, including centre, second-row and now lock.
Having spent the start of the year in Sydney, Williams has been a big inclusion for the Raiders and his coach believes his depth is unmatched.
"He's been good, he has been a blessing to the club," he said.
"I love playing with Zac, he has been Mr Fix-it for us, he'll play anywhere.
"I could tell him to play front row and he'll jump there."
Kick off is at 6pm.
