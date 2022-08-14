Unfortunately, love isn't always forever Advertising Feature

EMOTIONAL ROLLER COASTER: If you are going through some tough times in a relationship, there is always help available. Photo: Shutterstock

The end of any relationship can be a very emotional and stressful time in anyone's life. Whether it is a friendship lost, a colleague moving away, or a marriage ending, it can be a difficult period where people need support but may not know where to turn. However, there is always help available.



Organisations such as Lifeline, RESPECT, Beyond Blue, Mensline Australia, and White Ribbon, are easily contacted and have trained professionals able to provide support where and when it is needed. Another amazing organisation that can really help when times are tough is Relationships Australia.

Relationships Australia has a number of services and support networks available. They also have a wide range of resources available online to help deal with relationship and personal issues. Below is a helpful guide they offer that helps people recognise the strong emotions they may be feeling, the practical considerations to consider, and where to turn for more help, information or advice.

Normal reactions to your relationship ending

If you have ended a relationship, you may have a confusing range of painful and distressing emotions and reactions. At times you may have felt:



rage and anger, guilt and remorse, or relief

fear, insecurity and rejection

ambivalence and confusion

You could also have experienced changes to your life and mood such as:

high and low mood swings

eating too much or not enough, or drink more alcohol

having nightmares or sleeplessness or feeling extremely tired

unable to function normally

having a sense that this can't be happening

All of these reactions to ending a relationship are normal, and for most people they settle down. If you feel unsafe or feel things are getting out of control and, especially important, if you feel you aren't looking after your children, it's time to get help.



What will change when you end a relationship?

Ending a relationship always involves change and loss. The changes can affect a range of things in your life including:

partner, children, friends and relatives

familiar roles, routines and place of living

emotional and financial security

lifestyle

sense of who you are

plans for the future

During this time, try to look after yourself. You will have a lot to work your way through, but make sure you eat well, get some exercise, spend time with friends, and do things that take your mind off your worries and anxieties.

The good news is, given time, most people face these intense feelings, manage the changes and go on to lead fulfilling and happy lives.

The complex process of separation or divorce

When a couple decides they want to separate, many decisions need to be made, and there are a number of practical issues to be resolved as part of a separation such as:

setting up separate residences, and often finding somewhere to live in a hurry

sorting out money and property issues

making arrangements for the ongoing care of children

Couples also have to deal with the responses that their children, parents, extended family and friends have to the separation. As separation involves making changes to many aspects of their lives, most people find the journey to a new life, home and relationship is hard, even if the parties have agreed on the need to separate and are being cooperative.

Disputes about children and property

The most common areas of difference and conflict following separation are disagreements about care of children and sharing of property. Under current family law, there is a presumption of equal shared parental responsibility except in cases involving violence or child abuse. This does not necessarily mean 50/50 split arrangements and will depend on what is practicable and in the best interests of the children.

Ending relationships without using violence or abuse

Ending a relationship can be a traumatic experience for all people involved. It can also be a dangerous time when conflict may escalate. Sometimes the use of violence or abuse increases at the time of separation, as one partner takes out their anger and frustration on the other, or tries to use violence, threats or coercion to get the partner to stay. If you feel unsafe, it is important to get help and develop a safety plan.