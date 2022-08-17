Flooding on Eleven Mile Drive could be a thing of the past

AFTER more than 20 years of flooding at Eleven Mile Drive near Saltram Creek, it seems there finally might be some action.
Earlier this month, Eglinton resident Tony Gullifer spoke to the Western Advocate about the situation, saying the culverts under the road have become blocked and that the stormwater drainage should be moved to the other side of the road.
Advertisement
Well there's now hope for local residents, with Bathurst's deputy mayor Ben Fry saying designs have been started to remediate the issue.
"It's been 20 years of upset locals and land holders. It's been a while, but we've started the design, which is a great step forward," he said.
READ MORE:
"We don't need a consultant or a report tell us that this a bad piece of infrastructure. We've heard that from locals and community members alike.
"It's something I campaigned for in the recent council election, to get a fix for it. What it looks like is there'll be a short term fix and a medium to long term fix.
"The short term fix is moving the stormwater drain to other side of the road, which will reduce a lot of water flow trying to escape downstream.
"The medium to long term fix is maybe raising the road, to give it a lot more height. What we are seeing in wetter times is flood events that cut this side of Eglinton off more frequently. This connection is critical.
"We'll see a design for the short term fix this financial year."
While Cr Fry admitted that the culverts under the road are blocked, it isn't necessarily an easy fix.
"The cleaning out of the culverts is a complex issue," he said.
"It involves fisheries, the correct time, heavy machinery and the closing of the road. I have requested to the director that be done, while we design the short term fix."
According to Cr Fry, the design will be drawn up this financial year, before it is applied to the budget the following year.
Whether the project goes ahead, however, would come down to the vote of the other councillors.
"All going well, the design comes back and we price the design, we could have action on this particular piece of infrastructure next financial year," Cr Fry said.
"That's pending on other councillors getting on board and committing funding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.