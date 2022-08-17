BATHURST'S country music star Kaylee Bell is part of a new duet that's getting plenty of attention.
Bell won the Toyota Starmaker competition at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2013 while she was living in Bathurst and has since gone on to record albums, perform on stage with Keith Urban and, most recently, feature on The Voice.
Advertisement
Now she has recorded a duet with rising Australian country music identity James Johnston.
Johnston's latest single, Same Songs, which is described as an anthemic ode to the songs that shaped a generation, features vocals and a verse (in which she tips her hat to country legend Dolly Parton as well as pop queens Beyoncé and Britney Spears) from Bell.
While Johnston recorded his vocals in Sydney, Bell recorded hers in the centre of the country music universe, Nashville.
Johnston said it was his fans who decided Bell should be his co-star for Same Songs.
"Grown from a single Tiktok video, Same Songs is my first collaboration. When I reached out to fans on who they'd like to see me collaborate with, I was inundated with requests to partner up with Kaylee," he said.
Same Songs was released to streaming platforms in July and has received more than 645,000 streams in a matter of weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.