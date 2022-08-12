During the week, it's not been uncommon for Mia Baggett to wear three netball uniforms.
While attempting to play two games with Scots All Saints' College in the Bathurst Netball Association and Orange based LIFE Studio, Baggett also found time to play for Sutherland Stingrays in the Premier League.
All this while studying for the HSC.
It's a busy time, so how does she get everything done?
"I keep a schedule," she said.
"After school I do shooting practice straight away, gym every afternoon and study after all of that."
The Bathurst-based goal-shooter is also apart of the Netball NSW regional emerging talent team and West Central West.
With all this netball going on, Baggett has had to put her High School studies first this weekend. It means she won't be lining up for Scots All Saints' College.
While it's been a busy season for Baggett, her time in the Sydney Premier League has come to an end after the Stingrays clinched a Premier League championship, winning 59-42 over IMB South Coast Blaze.
Unfortunately, after only playing three times, Baggett didn't qualify for finals but you couldn't stop her being present for the victory.
"Next year down in Sydney I'll be able to tackle it but I was there cheering on the sidelines, that was quite special to be part of. Next year will be my year," she said.
As a six foot two shooter, Baggett has become accustom to towering over opponents in regional netball.
However, the Premier League was a different beast and it's one she had to adjust to.
"It was definitely a level up from regional competitions ... going to the Sydney environment you realise you're average [height] but me adapting to it has been good, I've been happy with my progress," she said.
"Staying focused is also a massive difference, they've got a whole team ready on the bench so there's quite a lot of pressure, whereas in regional games you get on the court and it's up to you to finish your mistakes. There's no subbing on, that's probably the main difference."
As for her future goals, the main aim will be to get accepted into Sydney University with a Bachelor of Education.
From there, playing netball for NSW in under 19s nationals will be the main focus. Her long term goal is to make a Suncorp side.
"That would be amazing, that'd be the dream," she said.
