Hope fundraiser at BoxGrove raises over $80,000 for the Daffodil Cottage's high cost drug fund

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated August 14 2022 - 5:00am, first published 2:30am
FUNDRAISER: Grant (MC) and Chezzi Denyer, Heather Larnach (Daffodil Cottage), Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry, Amanda Wilding and Geneieve Croaker (both Daffodil Cottage). Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 081322chope1

WHILE it's only early estimates, the Bathurst community has dug deep to raise over $80,000 for the Daffodil Cottage at the Hope fundraiser at BoxGrove on Saturday evening.

