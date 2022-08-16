Western Advocate
Comment

We have an emerging health precinct, so why have facilities elsewhere?

By Stuart Pearson
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:00am
Bathurst Hospital (left); Bathurst Physiotherapy, which moved from the CBD to Mitre Street in 2020 (middle); and the relocated ambulance station (right).

IN a time of flux for health services in Bathurst - which includes the recent announcement of a $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital and the signs of a developing health precinct around the hospital site - a group of locals have been meeting regularly in recent months to examine the topic from all angles.

