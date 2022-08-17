Say goodbye to fast furniture forever

Whether you're creating your dream home or just looking to do a spring refresh, making sustainable choices with furniture can feel incredibly daunting. This is because unlike fast fashion, fast furniture and its impact is far less understood.
For both terms, 'fast' refers to quick and cheap manufacturing of products that often sacrifice quality to appease constantly changing trends. But while adopting an affordable new aesthetic each month can seem like harmless fun, it has a huge cost - depleting our planet's resources, alongside creating infinitely more waste.
Before you pursue your next home makeover, here are three of Terry Lin's - co-founder and chief design officer of Outer - top tips to help make better choices for you, your wallet, and the planet.
Not all wood is equal. A lot of fast furniture is created using a chipboard structure covered in laminate or veneer that's susceptible to peeling, swelling and rotting, and is almost impossible to repair or refurbish. For outdoor pieces in particular, cheap fabrics are also open to damage from the sun, stains and mould.
Before opting for the quick fix, think about how you'll be using the item, the climate it'll be exposed to and the durability of the materials. Aluminium, teak, synthetic resin wicker and ipe are all highly durable and long-lasting options.
At the root of many high-waste industries is a disposable attitude to products. When we dispose of a year-old chair to make way for that instagram-worthy checkerboard ottoman, we contribute to the mountains of waste in our landfills, which sees the equivalent of 800,000 three seat sofas or six million chairs each year.
While it's easy to succumb to the allure of a trending design, think about the longevity of the style in your home and what will happen to it at the end of its lifespan.
Opt for timeless and modular pieces that can be easily rearranged or refreshed with a colourful accessory when the mood strikes. Consider buying secondhand to avoid furniture ending in landfill.
Each piece of furniture comes with a life cycle of processes, materials and impacts. For example, to meet the demand for low-cost products, fast furniture exploits natural resources, contributing to deforestation, worsening the climate crisis and leading to biodiversity loss. Toxic chemicals are also often added during the manufacturing process, posing a health risk in homes and contaminating our air and water.
Before making a purchase, consider the 'baggage' you'd be buying into. Look for companies that use sustainably-made, recycled materials, and eco-friendly manufacturing practices, that hold a Climate Neutral certification. At Outer, we've diverted millions of plastic water bottles from landfills and waterways to create our sofas and rugs.
Ultimately, it's important to remember that sustainability is a journey. Just as it's important for us to be conscious of our purchasing habits, businesses have a responsibility to disrupt the status quo through environmentally responsible processes.
When it comes to making more eco-friendly furniture choices, it's about taking consistent baby steps.
By opting out of fast furniture and reevaluating the items we add to our space, we can all enjoy our homes - and so can future generations.
