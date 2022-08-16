BATHURST Family History Group offers free sessions at Bathurst Library on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
The Bathurst Family History Group Inc. was founded in 1984 by a small number of people who wanted to help each other make progress with their family history research.
Are you interested in your family history, particularly in Bathurst?
Our research team may be able to assist. Email research@bathurstfhg.asn.au for further details.
BATHURST duo Smith and Jones will be joined by Oberon local Chloe Swannell at the Malachi Gilmore Hall in Oberon on Friday, August 26 at 7pm.
Chloe will open the night performing a set of her own original songs. Smith and Jones are currently recording their third album and we're sure you'll get a chance to listen to some of their new tunes, including their current single Highrise.
"If you've enjoyed one of the many live performances Chloe has given in her home town or around the Central West, you'll be in for a treat here," says Arts OutWest's Patrick Coomey.
Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking gigs are supported by the Australian Government's Live Music Australia as a showcase for original live music in the Central West.
Tickets are $10. Go to events.humanitix.com/live-and-kicking-smith-and-jones-with-chloe-swannell
LITHGOW City Council is seeking expressions of interest from musicians who would like to participate in the Lithgow Live and Local Program, delivered in partnership with the Live Music Office and APRA AMCOS and fully funded by the Australian Government.
Lithgow Live and Local aims to build the capacity of local music communities by providing paid performance opportunities through micro-festival events as well as professional development workshops and local industry forums.
THERE are three great shows at Orange Regional Gallery.
Catherine O'Donnell: Beyond The Shadow is a survey exhibition of Catherine O'Donnell's practice over the last decade.
Through drawing, sculpture and installation, Catherine pays attention to the geometric detail and abstract forms of mid-century architecture, inviting the viewer to find the aesthetic poetry embedded within ordinary buildings.
It's a partnership exhibition between Orange Regional Gallery and Grafton Regional Gallery. Publication sponsor: Gordon Darling Foundation.
The second show is Hendrik Kolenberg: Urban/Industrial.
Kolenberg's paintings convey his fascination with the overlooked, discarded or functional aspects of the city.
Bringing together paintings, drawings and graphics from the last 22 years, Urban/Industrial opens up an intriguing space between real-world observations and minimal compositions.
In Material Measure: The Changing Environment Of The Central West, artists Matt O'Brien, Stephan van der Merwe, Thomas Thorby-Lister, Heather Vallance and Steven Cavanagh present site-specific work created during the 2020/2021 CORRIDOR AIR + PD-LAB at the CORRIDOR project.
Across painting, drawing, installation, performance and video work, the artists examine how art can connect to a place in concept, materiality and aesthetic.
It's curated by Lucy Stranger and is a partnership exhibition between ORG and the CORRIDOR project.
