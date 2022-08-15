Western Advocate
Our History

Solemn crowd at Carillon marks anniversary of Victory in the Pacific Day

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 15 2022 - 2:03am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Seventy-seven years ago, Ben Chifley, one of the best Bathurst exports, took to the radio and said the war is over. Can you imagine the spontaneous rejoicing that happened across the country."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.