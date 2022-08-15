"Seventy-seven years ago, Ben Chifley, one of the best Bathurst exports, took to the radio and said the war is over. Can you imagine the spontaneous rejoicing that happened across the country."
Bathurst RSL Sub-Branch president David Mills addressed a gathering at the Carillon in Kings Parade in a freezing wind on Monday morning to mark Victory in the Pacific (VP) Day.
"Of the many anniversaries that we commemorate, where we stand here and spend some solemn time, Victory in the Pacific is probably one of the most significant," he said.
"The Pacific war brought war to Australia.
"More bombs were dropped on Darwin than were dropped on Pearl Harbor."
The service at the Carillon featured an address from chaplain Reverend Howard Knowles, the laying of a number of wreaths and the Last Post performed by bugler Laykus Woods.
The small crowd at the Carillon included dog handlers from the Defence Community Dogs program, which provides assistance animals (trained at correctional centres) to serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members who need physical and emotional support.
Mr Mills said the dog handlers' presence at the VP Day ceremony was an "outward sign that our sub branch and the community really care about PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and suicide within the veteran community".
"This is the program that makes a difference to so many veterans and, if you don't mind me sharing this, gentlemen, it makes a difference to these guys' lives as well," he said of the handlers.
The Defence Community Dogs program dog handlers and their animals lined up on either side of the steps of the Carillon during the VP Day ceremony.
