Holy Family School's expansion follows population growth in Kelso

THREE new classrooms at Holy Family School are about to become operational as the Marsden Estate primary school responds to an increased enrolment and expansion plan.
School principal Kevin Arrow said enrolment figures spiked mid last year following massive growth in the Kelso residential area, prompting the school to establish a third kindergarten stream for 2022.
He expects enrolments will continue to grow in the next seven years, resulting in the school moving from two streams to three across kindergarten to year six.
Mr Arrow said the new classrooms were having the finishing touches done last week, and expects they will be operational in the very near future.
"We've had an ongoing masterplan at school looking at the future of the school and the future development of the school, especially given the residential development at Kelso ... there are so many new homes right next to the school," he said.
"If you go back just 10 years, when you went to the back of our ovals there was just paddock and livestock.
"But now ... they are all homes."
He said the school is ideally nestled in the midst of the housing development and the school's masterplanning has been about securing enrolments at the school and responding to enrolment needs.
He said numbers really spiked for kindy 2022, when applications came in around July 2021, and he expects the next seven years at least to be similarly busy.
"We do the enrolments and get the classes sorted around July and August, and for this year we were able to go to three kindy classes," he said.
"When the school started in 1979, there were only 80 kids here, and we gradually got it up to single stream kindy to year six [meaning one class in each year].
"The next spike was going from seven classes [one in each year K-year six] to a double stream school [two classes per year group].
"We've been at 14 classes for quite a number of years and now because of the spike [in enrolments], we have been using our computer lab as the 15th classroom, while we wait for the new building."
Mr Arrow said the new building is a modular three-classroom building with a long verandah, set in a line next to the other classrooms.
"So it's well-positioned," he said.
"We did have a bit of a delay with the building, really all related to COVID and the supply of materials, especially insulation.
"But the building is just about ready to go. Council are doing final inspection in the next few days."
Once the new building is operational, he said the computer lab will return to use as a computer lab, and the two spare classrooms will be used as school numbers continue to grow.
"They will help us next year. We have three kindy classes this year, we have three kindy classes next year and we will have three years one classes next year as well," he said.
"The plan is to look at adding one classroom each year for the next seven years and that will take us up to a three stream school."
Mr Arrow said the school has enjoyed remarkable growth since its inception.
"We are very happy with enrolment growth and strong parent interest in the school.
"We're on a fairly big site here: we have two full sized ovals and there is plenty of space for the kids to run around and plenty of space for the school to expand."
He said the students and staff are looking forward to the new building being made operational, adding the expansion is a good news story for the school.
"We are in a lucky position ... we are expanding as a result of housing in the area and interest in the school."
He said the school was also fortunate that, unlike other schools, it is not landlocked.
"In the late 70s, Kelso was just starting to grow. The Catholic Church bought the old Marsden school site and wanted to establish a primary school in the area.
"But back then, the school was away from the main part of Kelso. Back then it was the area between Kelso Public and Kelso High, around Kabbera Boulevard.
"More recently, in the last 10 years, the growth has been right here near the school."
