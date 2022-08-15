Western Advocate

Holy Family School's expansion follows population growth in Kelso

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
August 15 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Principal Kevin Arrow in the new building.

THREE new classrooms at Holy Family School are about to become operational as the Marsden Estate primary school responds to an increased enrolment and expansion plan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.