WHEN Ridley Didge found the rail and led before the first turn at Kennerson Park he never looked like losing.
Trainer John Chapman and owner Jason Bateup watched on in delight as Ridley Didge ($5.50) showed great improvement in his start to overcome the field in Monday's Welcome GBOTA Maiden (307 metres).
Fifty metres into the race Ridley Didge managed to get clear of a bunch that broke from the boxes fairly evenly, and he quickly cut across to the rail to head off race favourite Bart's Dancer ($2, Marlene Harrison).
Barking Zara and Despicable Rin sat just behind the tail of Bart's Dancer but on the bend Chapman's runner managed to pinch a couple of lengths on his pursuers.
There was a nervous moment for Ridley Didge as he drifted wide on the home stretch, giving Bart's Dancer a sniff of victory, but he quickly re-straightened and honed for the finish line.
Ridley Didge would go on to win by just under two lengths over Bart's Dancer while Barking Zara ($23, Michael Holgate) won the scrap for third place.
The winning time for Ridley Didge was a 17.83.
Chapman said his runner hasn't been an electric starter in his work but his debut run showed that he's already come a long way.
"That was terrific," he said.
"He's a bit tardy out of the boxes but today he put his best foot forward and away he went.
"He's still very much learning the ropes. He had a toe injury and that put him out for three months. We've brought him back in, he's a had few trials and he's been getting better every time."
Chapman expects his runner to gradually build up in distance but will wait and see how he progresses.
"I think he could be more of a 450m dog but at this stage we haven't run him at anything over 300m," he said.
"There's a couple of others in this litter. It's a Zipping Garth litter and it's quite a good one. There's a couple who are still learning the ropes, and they're at this meeting too. Hopefully they can put their best foot forward too."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
