BATHURST Giants have officially secured the AFL Central West senior women's minor premiership, along with passage through the grand final, following a 41 point victory in Saturday's derby against the Bathurst Bushrangers.
It was going to take more than some mud and rain to stop the flow of Giants points in the derby, with the home side running out 7-7-49 to 1-2-8 winners at George Park 1.
Advertisement
Hailee Taylor led the way on the scoresheet for the Giants with three goals while Brooke Alexander's efforts in the ruck saw her named player's player in the penultimate round game, helping her celebrate her 50 senior game milestone in style.
The results sees the Giants retain their four point gap over the Dubbo Demons with one regular season game to play, but due to the Bathurst side's far superior percentage they can't be caught regardless of next Saturday's results.
Giants coach Liz Kennedy said it's great for her side to get back to the decider after last year's COVID-19 competition shutdown denied them the chance to claim the title.
"The girls deserve it. They've worked so hard this year. It helps after the disappointment of last year with no grand finals being played," she said.
"The season is all about building up towards this time of year. This is where you want to be playing your best footy and they're doing that. The girls have done everything that we've asked from them and that shows with the results."
Both sides took their time to adapt to the conditions, with the rain having only arrived right before the start of the game.
The score was just seven to one in the Giants' favour at the end of the first quarter and with a couple of missed opportunities they could only push the margin out to 15 at half-time.
It was in the third quarter where the Giants truly put the game away thanks to two goals in the term.
Emily Thurlow managed to find the Bushrangers' long awaited goal in the last quarter but the Giants produced three majors of their own to extend the margin.
Kennedy said kicking seven goals in some of the season's worst conditions is a mighty effort.
"It was so wet and muddy up there. It was a pretty hard slog. To still put that amount of points on in a wet and slippery game is incredible. The girls were elated with the result and there was a great feeling around the team after the game," she said.
"Our defence has been really good. Brooke Alexander and Rosie Snare have been outstanding in defence since we had the injury to Amanda earlier in the year. They've really stood up.
"However, this weekend Brooke and Rosie were rotating through the ruck and they did an outstanding job there. It was very good for us to be able to kick goals while just limiting them to a single.
"It's good because we don't know what the weather will be like on grand final day so getting a win like that in atrocious conditions is very pleasing.
"Brooke was our player's player and Carla [Hill] was again a standout. Carla and Katie [Kennedy] have really been dominating in the middle."
The result means Giants completed a five game clean sweep of the Bushrangers this season.
Advertisement
They'll end the regular season with a game this Saturday away to the Orange Tigers.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.