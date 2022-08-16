Western Advocate
Photos

Bathurst Giants secure place in AFL Central West senior women's grand final with win over Bushrangers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:00am
BATHURST Giants have officially secured the AFL Central West senior women's minor premiership, along with passage through the grand final, following a 41 point victory in Saturday's derby against the Bathurst Bushrangers.

