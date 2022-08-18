Faces at the big top as the circus comes to Bathurst Showground

FAMILIES flocked to see the action at the circus on the weekend.
Hudsons Circus opened up its big top at Bathurst Showground on August 11 and will be in the city through to August 21.
It's part of a NSW tour for the circus operation.
Special guest with Hudsons for this tour is contortionist Bone Breaker Leo from New York - described as an act that needs to be seen to be believed.
There is also a new clown in the line-up, Walison Muh, who comes from Brazil, and a new balancer.
In addition, Hudsons Circus has daredevils, jugglers, aerial acrobats, quick change artists, and animals.
For young people wanting to learn some circus acts themselves, there will be a kids' workshop on August 20.
