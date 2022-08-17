Faces at the Bathurst Remembers World War Two Exhibition at Bathurst Showground

A WORLD War Two exhibition held at the Bathurst Showground proved worth the wait.
The Bathurst Remembers World War Two Exhibition, marking VJ Day and the end of World War Two, had been forced to postpone a number of times during Bathurst's COVID years but has now finally gone ahead.
It was held at the showground from August 12 to 15.
"We worked through until about seven o'clock last night and we started again at seven o'clock this morning and everything was ready for everyone at nine," curator Alan McRae said on the opening morning on the Friday.
The exhibition featured photos, memorabilia, newspapers and military vehicles.
There were also displays of model aeroplanes, souvenir movie programs, a big display on nurses and a presenter talking about air-raid shelters.
