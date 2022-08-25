Western Advocate

Central West fire fighters honoured for service during 2019-20 fires

Updated August 25 2022 - 12:53am, first published 12:30am
Central West fire fighters honoured for service during 2019-20 fires

Nineteen National Emergency Medals and 61 RFS long service medals were presented at the Chifley/Bathurst Medal Presentation to Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers on the weekend

