Central West fire fighters honoured for service during 2019-20 fires

Nineteen National Emergency Medals and 61 RFS long service medals were presented at the Chifley/Bathurst Medal Presentation to Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers on the weekend
The National Emergency Medal is reserved only for those who rendered sustained or significant service during nationally significant emergencies in Australia.
Advertisement
The recent medal ceremony recognised the outstanding work completed by the RFS in the devastating 2019-20 fire season.
Teams of volunteers from the Chifley/Bathurst District protected the Bathurst district and other parts of NSW from the fires of 2019-20 with some volunteers away for months at a time and others losing their own homes whilst out protecting others
READ MORE:
The long service acknowledgements accumulated to over 1,645 years of service between 61 volunteers.
Ron Boon received an RFS long service medal for 68 years of service, as well as Ken Stapleton for 67 years of service, both from the Burraga brigade.
Norma Broomfiled from Yetholme was recognised for 64 years of service, as well as Ken Harmer from Perthville Brigade and Ron Pearce from Burraga for 60 years each.
Bathurst MP Paul Toole attended the ceremony to present the medals and congratulate the volunteers.
"It is very rare and special to have such dedicated professionals who frequently give up their own time and livelihoods to help others in times of emergency," he said.
"The 2019-20 summer was a harrowing fire season and you really rose to the challenge of facing unprecedented fires that tore through the state.
"We in the community are so grateful that we could call on you and your courage to battle blazes and protect us."
A list of National Emergency Medals recipients follows:
Perthville/Georges Plains Brigade
Yetholme Brigade
Chifley Lithgow Team
Advertisement
Gurnang/Porters Retreat Brigade
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.