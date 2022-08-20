There was a big turnout at BoxGrove on Saturday, August 13, for the return of the Hope fundraiser event.
Over $80,000 on the night, will all proceeds to be donated to Daffodil Cottage's high cost drug fund.
BoxGrove owner and one of the event's organisers, Ben Fry, was blown away by the generosity of the Bathurst community.
"It's only early estimates with money still rolling in, but we've managed to raise $80,000 at least," he said.
"We'll have a final figure in the coming days but $80,000 is just down to the generosity to Bathurstians. We know cancer touches everyone and that was really felt in the room last night."
