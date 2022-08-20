Western Advocate
Photos

Faces from the Hope fundraiser event at BoxGrove | August 13, 2022

August 20 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There was a big turnout at BoxGrove on Saturday, August 13, for the return of the Hope fundraiser event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.