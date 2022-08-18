Let's face it, maskless crowds in the big smoke show the COVID times have changed

EVENTS that were held in the past week have shown us that the long-running battle with COVID has eased in many instances: full-house crowds at NRL matches (with not a mask in sight), 50,000 starters in Sydney's City to Surf and old-fashioned conversations happening in the streets.
On the local country scene, we saw the AWI Merino Sire Evaluation attract 80 people to an open day at "Ferndale", Newbridge, with several producers admiring the abilities of the young Kelly girls at their family property.
Advertisement
They are obviously involved in the livestock work at every opportunity and are very capable.
Your work was noticed, young ladies.
THERE was a good attendance at the BMA's Ram Expo at Bathurst Showground last Saturday.
This event was held largely indoors with plenty of mud on walkways outside and I guess every sheep at the event was foot bathed as they got home.
A Super Six Competition for commercial ewes gave these results:
PLEASE don't forget this Saturday's Burraga Sheep Show: lots of competitions and stalls, medical checks for blood pressure, glucose, and men's health advice with a quiet country dance at night.
PRODUCERS who intend to have their flock shorn during spring would need to have very firm arrangements made by now as wet weather hold-ups will make the situation worse.
It's obvious that the sheep flocks in our district have grown rapidly after three very good seasons in a row and the modern Merinos are a lot plainer bodies than their ancestors.
Owners of sheep that are tough to shear will have to have discussions with their workers and may have to employ a full contract team (including wool classer) as teams seem to like to work with their mates.
Overall costs of shearing, including travel, have changed in line with other industries and we have to pay for quality.
WE are all urged to take extra care when using heavy vehicles in boggy paddocks.
This is the busiest time of the year on most properties and bogged vehicles cause a lot of walking and a lot of cost if an excavator is needed for rescue.
Please ride a bike, an ATV, a quiet horse or send the kids, but please don't bog.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
Advertisement
THE prospect of electronic (EID) eartags for sheep as an important part of sheep and lamb tracing has certainly divided the livestock breeding community.
The Victorian Government made these tags mandatory and they were heavily subsidised as they became commonly used.
These tags are brilliant when used in conjunction with automatic drafters and they should easily handle mob counting at saleyards and on-property.
There will be strong opposition from a lot of producers who will object to EID tags on a cost basis and our State Government will need to financially assist.
THE serious upturn in lamb, beef and mutton markets is very welcome as supplies to saleyards gradually increase with new season lambs and calves.
Advertisement
Threat of Foot and Mouth Disease in our country may have eased with statistics telling us that we now have "only" a 12 per cent chance of our livestock becoming infected.
As our population emerges from the downturn of COVID and crowds are attending social and sporting events, there must be a lot of cash being injected into food outlets everywhere and this will flow back to the saleyards.
Mr Albanese's new government has certainly taken politics off the TV news bulletins and off the front pages of newspapers. I hope that there is much going on behind closed doors.
THE recent passing of Brian Atkinson in Bathurst revives many memories of a very active member of our community over his decades of involvement.
Brian was bursar at Scots College Bathurst and was highly regarded for his lifelong work in the educational sphere.
He was heavily involved in Miss Traill's House and his role as secretary/treasurer with the Perthville Development Group was greatly appreciated.
Advertisement
Sincere sympathy is offered to Iris and the family. Brian is greatly missed by his colleagues and his many friends.
WEEK six of Australian wool sales opened last week after a three-week recess, with 55,363 bales on offer.
Most merino indicators were up to 50ac/kg cheaper.
The Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) lost 45ac/kg for the week or was 3.24 per cent lower in Australian dollar terms.
But in the currency of our main trading partner, China, the market was 12usc/kg or 1.31pc dearer overall.
Advertisement
The Australian dollar has strengthened nearly five per cent since the close of last season, so in US dollar terms, the market has performed well.
While this does not show in wool growers' pockets, it was pleasing to see that there was demand for our wool in such a big offering.
Passed-in and withdrawn rates Australia-wide were high, with only 78 per cent of wool that was initially offered for sale being sold.
Week seven sees an estimated offering of just under 50,000 and we are expecting a slowdown in receivals due to the wet weather.
SHE looked under the hotel table and found Fred hiding.
"Oh, I'm sorry," she said. "I was looking for a lady's husband."
Advertisement
Fred whispered: "Well, I'm one, love. Crawl under."
***
HE suffers from alcoholic rheumatism; he gets stiff in most joints.
***
"I thought you said you get drunk after one whisky," she muttered.
"Yes dear, I do," he said. "It's usually the 15th."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.