Western Advocate

Let's face it, maskless crowds in the big smoke show the COVID times have changed

By John Seaman
August 18 2022 - 1:00am
Spectators enjoyed the BMA Ram Expo at Bathurst Showground.

EVENTS that were held in the past week have shown us that the long-running battle with COVID has eased in many instances: full-house crowds at NRL matches (with not a mask in sight), 50,000 starters in Sydney's City to Surf and old-fashioned conversations happening in the streets.

Local News

