BOOK Week is almost here.
Local musicians Smith and Jones and current Bathurst Regional Art Gallery exhibiting artist Linda Jackson will be special guests for celebrations at the library.
Advertisement
Dreaming with eyes open is the theme for this year's event.
Smith and Jones will perform at the official launch of the library's Book Week activities on Monday, August 22 at 10.30am.
These talented entertainers will lead a lively session of music, book readings and much more.
The session is open to families and is ideal for preschool-aged children.
On Thursday, August 25 at 4pm, the iconic Australian artist Linda Jackson will read her children's book Rainbow Menagerie and facilitate a special collage art activity for children.
This session is also open to members of the public.
Throughout the week, schools and day-care centres across the community will also visit the library for special sessions showcasing shortlisted books for the Children's Book Council of Australia Book of the Year Awards.
Families are encouraged to dress up and participate in two competitions. Great prizes, kindly donated by BooksPlus Bathurst, are up for grabs in a colouring competition, and additional prizes can be won through the digital Beanstack Reading Challenge.
Visit Bathurst Library website for more details.
FATHER'S Day will again be celebrated at the National Motor Racing Museum.
After two years of restricted activities, the popular replica race car rides around Mount Panorama race circuit will be back, as well as free admission for dads at the museum on Sunday, September 4.
Come and see the latest arrivals on display and catch a sneak peek at some of the cars in our upcoming Repco centenary special exhibition.
With over 110 racing cars and motorcycles from the history of Australian motor sport on display, it will be a great day out for dad.
If you're looking for a special gift for dad, check out some of the new arrivals in the gift shop as well.
To book your lap around the track, please call the museum on 6332 1872. The museum will be open from 9am to 4.30pm on the day.
I ATTENDED the World War Two exhibition at the showground last weekend.
The impressive display, which filled three pavilions, featured photos, memorabilia, newspapers, military vehicles and many other items related to prisoners of war, the RAAF and World War Two servicemen and women.
Advertisement
There were approximately 4000 items in total.
It was great to see so many members of the community as well as people from outside the local government area.
I would like to thank Alan McRae for all the effort he and his team put into the exhibition.
I joined Paul Toole, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW, Minister for Police and Member for Bathurst, at the NSW Rural Fire Service Awards on Saturday afternoon.
It was a privilege to celebrate and acknowledge the fantastic work our volunteers do for our community every day.
They support our region in times of crisis and the depth and breadth of their services is impressive - from responding to incidents of house and bush fires, through to storms and accidents.
Advertisement
The NSW Rural Fire Service is the world's largest volunteer firefighting organisation, with almost 2000 rural fire brigades and more than 76,000 dedicated volunteers providing fire and emergency services to approximately 95 per cent of the state.
I was proud to have the opportunity to sincerely and personally thank these volunteers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.