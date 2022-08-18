Western Advocate

Another show of strength as funding made available for worthy projects | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
August 18 2022 - 1:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole (middle) with previous Stronger Country Communities Fund recipients. Round five is now open for applications.

OUR country communities are about to get a whole lot stronger due to $160 million in funding secured for round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).

