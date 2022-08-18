OUR country communities are about to get a whole lot stronger due to $160 million in funding secured for round five of the Stronger Country Communities Fund (SCCF).
Since inception, SCCF has delivered more than 2000 projects worth $500 million.
With round five, SCCF now totals $660 million invested in regional communities.
Funding can go towards community projects such as sporting fields, main streets, cycleways and footpaths, playgrounds and improved community infrastructure.
The SCCF was established in 2017 to deliver local projects that enhance the lives and wellbeing of regional communities.
Since that time, the fund has supported more than 1500 local projects that make regional communities even better places to call home.
Applications for grants of $100,000 or more are open now and will close on September 23, 2022 at 5pm.
Regional councils and community organisations registered as incorporated associations are eligible to apply.
More information can be found at www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/stronger-country-communities-fund-round-5
I'M calling for all artists, arts and cultural organisations and local councils to apply for funding to develop exciting arts and cultural experiences for audiences and communities right across the state as part of the NSW Government's Arts and Cultural Funding Program (ACFP).
Professional artists and creatives, arts and cultural organisations, and local councils can apply for funding, through the 2022/23 program, that will increase the access and availability of arts and cultural experiences across NSW.
The ACFP supports the state's vibrant arts and cultural sector, local economies and jobs, and is part of the government's commitment to supporting NSW's world-renowned creative network and ensuring the sector is stronger than ever.
This funding is a great opportunity for our local artists and arts and cultural organisations to get creative and submit ideas that can deliver on a range of arts and creative activities and offerings, and I encourage everyone to take up the opportunity to enrich our community.
The $67.7 million Arts and Cultural Funding Program for 2022/23 is part of the NSW Government's record $271 million investment in the program from 2021-2024.
Applications for round one of the Arts and Cultural Funding Program are open for Annual Organisation, Projects, and the Creative Koori Projects categories and will close on August 29, 2022.
For more information, guidelines and to apply, visit the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au
