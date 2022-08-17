Western Advocate
Council

Council likely to reject filmmaker's request for financial assistance

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 17 2022 - 2:22am, first published 2:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Following The Flow producer Jed Coppa and Norm Wilson fishing on the Macquarie River just upstream of Wellington. Photo: SUPPLIED

BATHURST Regional Council is set to reject a request for financial assistance to reduce the costs associated with making an independent film about the Macquarie River.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.