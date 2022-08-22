ON-SITE investigations at the city's old gasworks have not yet started but work is continuing in the background as a first step towards a future new use for the site.
The NSW Government announced about six weeks ago that it will help council assess whether there is contamination that needs cleaning up at the old gasworks and what, if any, structural repairs are needed.
Jemena - which acquired its lease of the site as part of a broader transaction in the 2000s, and has not operated the site as a gasworks - said last month that it welcomed the announcement and it was "currently working with the government to finalise the arrangements for access".
While the site is leased by Jemena, the land is owned by Crown Lands.
In an update, Bathurst Regional Council's director of environmental, planning and building services director Neil Southorn told the Western Advocate that on-site investigations at the old gasworks haven't started, but "Crown Lands continues to hold discussions with their consultants over the detailed scope of works and access to the site".
He said council had not had contact with Jemena since the announcement was made last month.
"Crown Lands has the lead in this project," he said.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole told the Advocate recently that the crucial aspect of the early investigations at the site was the need to start planning for a future use sooner rather than later.
"Rather than wait for Jemena's lease to run out in 2028 and then start to think about what needs to happen, let's start the planning now," he said.
"Let's make sure we're doing the preparation and the early work about what opportunities and possibilities might be up for the gasworks site here in Bathurst."
He said anyone who lives in Bathurst knows the site is an eyesore.
"But I want to make sure that we're thinking of the next 10 years," he said.
"I want to make sure that we're thinking ahead.
"I want to make sure that we're not waiting for the lease to run out before we're seeing the council thinking of ideas that they can put forward for consideration on that particular site.
"It might take several years of planning, but let's make sure that that work is being done so we're in a position where we can actually start to consider shovel-ready projects into the future."
