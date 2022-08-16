Western Advocate
Have Your Say

Community to lobby Bathurst council for speaking time to remain at five minutes

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 16 2022 - 4:13am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former councillor Alex Christian (inset) wants speaking time at public forum to remain at five minutes.

COMMUNITY members are fighting to stop Bathurst Regional Council from reducing their allotted time to speak at public forum by as much as 40 per cent.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.